All Sports Coin (SOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.21 Million

All Sports Coin (SOC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One All Sports Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports Coin has a market capitalization of $12.21 million and $101,487.00 worth of All Sports Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, All Sports Coin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00028983 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00084727 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00040879 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000160 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. All Sports Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for All Sports Coin is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable.

Buying and Selling All Sports Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes.With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology, All Sports public blockchain hopes to fill in the blank of blockchain application in sports industry through blockchain technology, which is a sun-rising industry all over the world.To create a decentralized, globalized, infiltrated into sports industry chain, shared by both parties and value co-created.SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform.Telegram | MediumWhitepaper”

