All Sports One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.43 Million (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $11.30 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,932.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00131353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00086046 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

Buying and Selling All Sports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

