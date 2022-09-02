Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALGT. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.10.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $96.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $94.10 and a 52-week high of $215.48.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,072 shares of company stock worth $441,887 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

