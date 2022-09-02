Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALGT. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.10.
Allegiant Travel Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $96.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $94.10 and a 52-week high of $215.48.
Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel
In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,072 shares of company stock worth $441,887 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.