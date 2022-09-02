Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel purchased 45,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $44,036.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 882,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,556.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel Barber purchased 91,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $88,073.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,953.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander Mark Schobel purchased 45,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $44,036.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 882,871 shares in the company, valued at $847,556.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 158,668 shares of company stock valued at $151,571 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

