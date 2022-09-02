Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lowered by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $244,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 23.7% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $111.06. The stock had a trading volume of 589,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,689,963. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

