Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Trading 0.3% Higher

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 137.80 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 134.20 ($1.62). 429,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 974,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.80 ($1.62).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alphawave IP Group from GBX 311 ($3.76) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The firm has a market cap of £958.57 million and a PE ratio of 13,256.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 15.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 152.93.

In other news, insider Sehat Sutardja bought 15,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £24,920.07 ($30,111.25). Insiders acquired a total of 1,566,779 shares of company stock valued at $206,259,263 in the last three months.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

