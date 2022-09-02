Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,270,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 14,510,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPP. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alpine 4 by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 424,377 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Alpine 4 during the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Alpine 4 during the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine 4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine 4 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,666,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 101,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Alpine 4 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPP opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alpine 4 has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

