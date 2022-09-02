Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,685 Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmark Group

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 329,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,190.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,348,434 shares in the company, valued at $76,054,233.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.34. 13,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,621. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Newmark Group to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

