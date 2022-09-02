Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $51,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,083. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

