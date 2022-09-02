Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,302 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 8,922.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 6.1% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Envista to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

NVST stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.78. The stock had a trading volume of 46,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,423. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

