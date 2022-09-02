Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,422 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.3% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.89. The company had a trading volume of 158,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,173. The company has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.53.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

