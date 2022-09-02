Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 436.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 56,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.39. 5,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,751. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.26. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.70 and a 200-day moving average of $103.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on AMN. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

