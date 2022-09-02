Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $600,000 Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.46. 66 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,675. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.55. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $86.71.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

