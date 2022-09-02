Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Invests $264,000 in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,395 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 846.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Perficient by 1,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,609. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.94. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $153.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading

