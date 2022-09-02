Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,751 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.98. The company had a trading volume of 355,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,998. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

