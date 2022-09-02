Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,203 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 233,555 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7,419.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. 35,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,289. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.