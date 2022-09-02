Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,257 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.8% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. 1,067,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,033,758. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

