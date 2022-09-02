Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Altimmune in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altimmune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 2,788.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

ALT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Altimmune stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90.

In other Altimmune news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Altimmune news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,588 shares of company stock worth $1,392,554 in the last 90 days. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Altimmune by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,012 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 877.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 957,330 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,999,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,938,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,126,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

