Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $20.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 million, a PE ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.
About Altisource Asset Management
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
