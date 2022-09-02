Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.26

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 4th. This is a boost from Altium’s previous final dividend of $0.21.

Altium Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Altium Company Profile

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Nexar segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

