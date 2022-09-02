Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.26

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 4th. This is a boost from Altium’s previous final dividend of $0.21.
Altium Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.
Altium Company Profile
