AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Stock Price Down 2.6%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.05. 4,278 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 1,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

AMB Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99.

AMB Financial Company Profile

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It accepts savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit.

