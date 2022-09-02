Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $18,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 10,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 58.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

DOX stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

