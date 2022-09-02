American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.1% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $153.55. The company had a trading volume of 62,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.02. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.