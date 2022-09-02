American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Shares Down 0.4%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $23.92. 2,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

American Finance Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03.

American Finance Trust Company Profile



American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

