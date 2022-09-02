American Manganese (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.38 and last traded at 0.40. Approximately 109,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 182,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.41.
American Manganese Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.47.
About American Manganese
American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.
Read More
