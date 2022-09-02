American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in American States Water by 2,152.9% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American States Water by 61.1% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the first quarter worth about $164,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Price Performance

AWR opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.24. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.28.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 71.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

