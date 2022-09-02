American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in American Tower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.73. 3,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,984. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

