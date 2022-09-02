Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.00-$18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 billion-$26.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.23 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.14.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.50. 2,487,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.59 and its 200-day moving average is $242.17. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $200,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

