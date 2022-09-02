Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 6,464 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.61.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264 over the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

