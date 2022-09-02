Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 6,600 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,509,146,000 after purchasing an additional 125,346 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 49.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.7% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.48. 8,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

