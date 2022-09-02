Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,939 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 33,291 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,701 shares of company stock worth $12,120,180 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

EA stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.37. 16,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,934. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $147.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average is $127.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

