Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Makes New $6 Million Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 109,285 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,420,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,638,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,361,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,959,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Friday, May 6th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC cut their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Announces Dividend

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.78. The stock had a trading volume of 136,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,130. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $205.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

