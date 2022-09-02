Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 12,398 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,398 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

NYSE WM traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.85. 24,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

