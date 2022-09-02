Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 22,962 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,962 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 835,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $5,205,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,769,000 after acquiring an additional 351,679 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 31.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,687 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.64. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

