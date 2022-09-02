Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 3,115 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.71. 191,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,233,404. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $189.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

