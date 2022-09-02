Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SRE stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $169.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.46 and its 200-day moving average is $157.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.22.

Sempra Company Profile



Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

