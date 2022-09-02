Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $542,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 693,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $296.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $303.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

