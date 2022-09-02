Ampleforth Price Down 7% Over Last Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $47.64 million and approximately $594,073.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 50,874,985 coins and its circulating supply is 50,751,301 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

