ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.46

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 5135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMSSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ams-OSRAM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ams-OSRAM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.77.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.