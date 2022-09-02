Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 2nd (1COV, ACIW, AM3D, AVGO, BAS, BIRD, CIEN, CLH, COP, CPB)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 2nd:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €45.00 ($45.92) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $30.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D)

was given a €14.00 ($14.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $780.00 to $700.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $675.00 to $650.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $658.00 to $630.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €52.00 ($53.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $82.00 to $71.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $53.00 to $45.00. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $55.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $64.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $145.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €67.50 ($68.88) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $46.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €29.00 ($29.59) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $151.00 to $84.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €25.00 ($25.51) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $3.00.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €19.40 ($19.80) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $17.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $9.25 to $7.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $25.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €62.00 ($63.27) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $47.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 325 ($3.93). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $185.00 to $198.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 175 ($2.11). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $185.00 to $175.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $427.00 to $434.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $381.00 to $400.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $382.00 to $396.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $320.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $365.00 to $383.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $296.00 to $333.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $343.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.50.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$2.85 to C$2.40.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$3.75 to C$3.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $140.00.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $67.00 to $69.00.

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $21.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $35.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $25.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $40.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $35.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $66.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $8.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $60.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $51.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $72.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$77.00.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €233.00 ($237.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €277.00 ($282.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €220.00 ($224.49) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €196.00 ($200.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €220.00 ($224.49) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $11.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $40.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $60.00 to $45.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $60.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $17.00.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $2.75.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €130.00 ($132.65) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $10.00 to $9.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $7.10 to $7.25. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €48.00 ($48.98) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its target price trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $26.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

