Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pure Storage (PSTG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG):

9/1/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $44.00 to $47.00.

8/30/2022 – Pure Storage was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/29/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Pure Storage is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Pure Storage was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/2/2022 – Pure Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Pure Storage was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. 234,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,873. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 31.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 3.4% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Pure Storage by 5.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

