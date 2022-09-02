Analysts Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT at $40.00

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTOGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 37,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRTO opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

