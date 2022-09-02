Analysts Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Target Price at $89.00

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
East West Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $71.73 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53.
East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.
Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
Featured Stories
