Analysts Set Expectations for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen now expects that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

PNGAY stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Ping An Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

