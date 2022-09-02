Analysts Set Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) PT at C$35.56

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hydro One Stock Down 0.3 %

H stock opened at C$35.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.22 billion and a PE ratio of 20.85. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$29.13 and a twelve month high of C$36.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.34.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 63.44%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

