Analysts Set Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target at $11.00

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 807,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 207,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 9,801.09%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

