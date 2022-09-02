Analysts Set WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) PT at C$9.38

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of WELL opened at C$3.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.99. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.25. The firm has a market cap of C$777.70 million and a P/E ratio of -15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

