Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ: FLWS) recently:

9/2/2022 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $9.25 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $17.00 to $13.00.

8/31/2022 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/15/2022 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2022 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/28/2022 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $500.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Get 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.81 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.