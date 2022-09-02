Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ: FLWS) recently:
- 9/2/2022 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $9.25 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/2/2022 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $17.00 to $13.00.
- 8/31/2022 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/15/2022 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/5/2022 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/28/2022 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $500.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.59.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.81 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
