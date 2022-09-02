Analyzing Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) and Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) and Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Auto Trader Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Indra Sistemas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Auto Trader Group and Indra Sistemas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A Indra Sistemas 4.61% 19.36% 3.60%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Trader Group 2 6 2 0 2.00 Indra Sistemas 2 3 1 0 1.83

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Auto Trader Group and Indra Sistemas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Indra Sistemas has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 218.92%. Given Indra Sistemas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Indra Sistemas is more favorable than Auto Trader Group.

Volatility and Risk

Auto Trader Group has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indra Sistemas has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auto Trader Group and Indra Sistemas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Trader Group $591.22 million 11.40 $334.21 million N/A N/A Indra Sistemas $4.01 billion 0.33 $169.62 million $0.48 7.71

Auto Trader Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Indra Sistemas.

Dividends

Auto Trader Group pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Indra Sistemas pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Indra Sistemas pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms. Auto Trader Group plc was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas, S.A. operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities. It also researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center; manages, executes, commercializes, and sells system engineering services for the defense industry; and provides engineering and maintenance services for air defense systems and other related systems, as well as architectural and engineering technical services. In addition, it offers systems to aid navigation and landing, and air traffic control systems; outsources business processes; delivers document management services and mortgage management; realizes measures for the settlement and registration; and manages digitalization and data capture. Further, it provides business consulting, technology and solutions consulting, administration, management, support, advisory, telecommunications, mobile telephony, credit card processing, and energy transport and distribution network manufacture services; engineering and consultancy services for environment, transport, construction, water, and industry areas; and digital agency, web communication and marketing, securities, computer programing, aerodrome air traffic, radio communication security, port infrastructure, airline training and coaching, and project services. Additionally, it researches and develops autonomous air systems and solutions in unmanned systems; and develops and produces aircraft, tactical communication systems, and toll and traffic control and management systems. Indra Sistemas, S.A. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

