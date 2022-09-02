Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Tops $0.0895 on Top Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.37 million and approximately $45.21 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0895 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009121 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000998 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002612 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.